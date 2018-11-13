Cameron County Jail Employee Jailed On Child Sex Abuse Charge

A Cameron County jail employee is himself behind bars after being arrested for child sex abuse.

Mark Anthony Trevino, who works at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Brownsville Herald reports Trevino was arrested following an investigation by both the Texas Department of Public Safety and Brownsville police. There is no word as to what triggered the investigation, what the charge pertains to, nor the relationship between Trevino and the alleged victim.