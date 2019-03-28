Cameron County Jail Inmate Suffered Head Injury Prior To Death

A Cameron County jail inmate who died this week suffered severe head trauma which led to cardiac arrest. That’s according to a justice of the peace report released by Sheriff Omar Lucio Wednesday. He says 43-year-old Gabriel Angulo Rivera had become ill Tuesday morning and was transported from the jail to Valley Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later. Lucio did not say how Rivera suffered his head injuries, only that Texas Rangers continue their investigation. The Harlingen man had been booked into the jail March 21st on charges of DWI and failure to pay child support.