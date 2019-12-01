Cameron County Jail Inmates Charged In Fire, Attack On Guards

Five inmates at the Cameron County jail have been charged with assault, arson, and engaging in organized crime after apparently setting a fire in their cell.

Sheriff’s officials say, on Thanksgiving Day, the inmates started a fire using a ceiling light, then attacked the detention officers as they rushed into the pod to put out the blaze. The officers who were punched and kicked, suffered bruises in the fight while the inmates suffered smoke inhalation. The Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center sustained minor damage.