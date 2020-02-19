LOCAL

Cameron County Jail Violations Corrected, Says Sheriff

By 179 views
0

The Cameron County jail is back in compliance with state jail regulations. About three months after state jail inspectors recorded four violations at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, Sheriff Omar Lucio says the deficiencies have been fixed. The inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards back in November had found that a crucial part was missing for the jail fire alarm system to work properly. The commission’s report also flagged sanitation violations, problems with guards observing inmates, and a failure to properly track inmates’ time outside their cells.

Student Facing Charges For Causing “unusual” Odor In Donna Middle School

Previous article

House Impeachment Manager From Texas Endorses Joe Biden

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL