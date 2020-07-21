Cameron County Judge Chides South Padre Party Boat Over Weekend Gathering

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño is getting on the case of a South Padre Island party boat for a weekend bash.

In comments Monday, Judge Treviño referred to viral video on Claytons Bar and Grill Facebook page of the party on Murphy’s Law Boat. Treviño said, “Do you care? That video upset me to the core.”

Tour manager Lisa Graves says less than 70-people with facemasks were allowed on board where there was hand sanitizer. She says her company received no federal assistance and somehow has figure out a way to generate income to pay the wages of her employees.