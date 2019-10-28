Cameron County Judge Named Chair Of Texas Border Coalition

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino is taking on some added duties after being elected the next chairman of the Texas Border Coalition. Trevino will chair the influential border advocacy group for the next two years, taking over from Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz.

In a statement, Trevino said he looks forward to guiding the coalition on its mission of making legislative recommendations that help border communities grow and prosper.

The Texas Border Coalition is the collective voice of elected officials and business people in communities along the South Texas border who advocate for economic development, improved education, transportation, and health care, as well as common-sense border security measures.