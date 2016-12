A Cameron County man is one of five Texans who’ve been pardoned by Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott Thursday issuing a pardon to Carlos Homero Salazar. The 32-year-old Salazar had been sentenced to 1 year of community supervision for burglarizing a vehicle in 2003, when he was 19. The governor’s pardon restores Salazar’s full civil rights.

The four other people pardoned by Abbott also had been given relatively lenient punishments for their crimes — one dating back to 1983.