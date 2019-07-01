Cameron County Officials Say Jogger Was Killed By Bullet Shot From Mexico

Cameron County sheriff’s investigators are saying the bullet that struck and killed a Brownsville man near the Rio Grande two weeks ago was shot from Mexico.

The Brownsville Herald reports Sheriff Omar Lucio cites pathology reports and investigative evidence that shows the bullet came from south of the river. Lucio presented the evidence to authorities from Tamaulipas late last week. 57-year-old Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez was jogging along the levee south of Riverside Boulevard June 18th when a bullet pierced his waist. Hernandez was found dead a short time later by a farm worker.

Authorities are still trying to turn up several people who were seen in a white pickup truck across the river around the time of the shooting.