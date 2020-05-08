Cameron County Records Second Coronavirus Death Stemming From Community Exposure

Cameron County health officials are confirming a second death resulting from a community spread of the coronavirus. An 82-year-old Brownsville man who contracted the virus from an unknown source in the community died at Solara Hospital in Brownsville Thursday. Meanwhile, 14 more residents of Cameron County became infected with COVID-19 Thursday, including 7 more residents of the Windsor Atrium nursing home in Harlingen. A total of 113 residents of both Windsor Atrium and the Veranda longterm care facility have now tested positive for the illness. 18 of the residents have died of complications related to the disease. COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of a total of 20 Cameron County residents.

In Hidalgo County Thursday, 9 more residents were found to have contracted the coronavirus.

Starr County health officials confirmed four more cases of the coronavirus Thursday – and all four are members of the same family, all related to the 20-year-old Roma man who learned he had contracted the virus this past Monday. Officials say the man’s two sisters, his mother, and grandmother have all now tested positive.