Cameron County Reopens South Padre Island Beaches
Cameron County Reopens South Padre Island Beaches

The waters off South Padre Island are still rough, but Cameron County has reopened the beaches it had closed earlier this week because of the impacts being brought by Hurricane Michael.

Beach Accesses 5, 6, and Boca Chica Beach are now back open. They had been closed because of tidal overwash that prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory. Although the three beaches have reopened, officials say the Gulf waters still contain dangerous rip currents and are urging visitors to pay attention to the flag advisory system.

