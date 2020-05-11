Cameron County Reports 1 dead, 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Hidalgo County Passes 6,000 Test Milestone

Cameron County Public Health reported late Monday the death of a 78 year old male due to complications of COVID-19. The victim was a resident of Windsor Atrium. Cameron County reported fifteen new cases, thirteen of them linked to previous cases, and two community spread. There are 527 cases in Cameron County. Eighteen individuals have been cleared in Cameron County, raising the number of those recovered in Cameron County to 283.

Hidalgo County Health Officials reported five new cases of COVID-19. This raises the total of cases for the county to 394. There are fifteen currently in area hospitals with four in intensive care units. Hidalgo County also reported it surpassed the 6,000 test milestone at 6,219 tests. There are a total of 223 released from isolation, five of those released were from Monday.