Cameron County Reports First Cases Of Mumps

As additional cases of mumps continue to show up in Hidalgo County, Cameron County health officials are confirming their first cases of the disease.

County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo says 25 cases have been confirmed. She would only say that 21 are travel-related and four are not. Guajardo says some of the mumps cases have shown up in immigrant detention centers among immigrants who had not been vaccinated. Guajardo says, along with the 25 cases that have been confirmed, a number of other people have been tested after showing symptoms of the highly-contagious disease, and the county is waiting for those results.

In Hidalgo County, health officials have confirmed 39 cases of mumps and say it’s likely there will be more.