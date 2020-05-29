Cameron County Reports One COVID-19 Death, Hidalgo County Has New Cases

Hidalgo County Health Officials reported late Friday an additional twelve people tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 560 with 204 active cases. There are twenty in area hospitals with 3 in intensive care units. Three people were released from isolation.

Cameron County Public Health has received the confirmation of a 70 year old male from Los Fresnos. This raised the number of COVID-19 deaths to 36. There are also an additional eleven cases late Friday for the county. Five were linked to previous cases, five were community spread and one travel related case. There were 14 individuals who have recovered Friday, raising that total to 522.