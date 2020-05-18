Cameron County Reports Two Deaths, Sixteen New COVID-19 Cases, Hidalgo County Reports Eight New Cases

Cameron County Public Health has reported the deaths of an 84 year old female from Brownsville and a 69 year male from Harlingen, both from COVID-19 . The county also reported sixteen new cases pushing their total up to 635. Twelve of the cases were linked to previous cases, two were travel related, and two were from community spread. Monday saw the release of 2 individuals who have recovered, upping that total to 400.

Hidalgo County Health Officials have announced a 7,000 test milestone. This was on the same day they announced eight new cases of COVID-19. The current total for Hidalgo County is 448. Only one person was released from isolation today, for a total of 254 who have been released from isolation. Sixteen people remain hospitalized with 3 in intensive care.