Cameron County Sheriff To Request More Jailers In Proposed Budget
Cameron County Sheriff To Request More Jailers In Proposed Budget

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says he’ll be asking for dozens more deputies when he submits his proposed budget to county commissioners this summer.

Lucio says more and more jailers are leaving for higher-paying federal detention jobs and have left his department dangerously short-staffed. Lucio says he will ask for 60 additional deputies, and analysts say he’ll have a good case to make.

A jailer shortage is blamed, in part, for last month’s escape of an inmate who later shot and killed a Brownsville man. Department policy requires two deputies to transport a prisoner out of the jail, but only one was available to take inmate Miguel Diaz Garcia to a medical appointment. Garcia somehow slipped out of his shackles, overpowered the lone detention officer, slashed him with a jail-made weapon, and grabbed his gun, which he used to shoot and kill a Brownsville man and steal his car.

The 60 additional deputies is estimated to cost about a quarter-million dollars.

