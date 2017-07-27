Home LOCAL Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab
Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab

0
0
crime lab
now viewing

Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab

BORDER WALL
now playing

House OKs $1.6B Down Payment For Trump's Wall

CRUISE SHOOTING IN ALASKA MAN SHOOTS WIFE BECAUSE SHE LAUGHED AT HIM
now playing

FBI: Man Says Wife's Laughter Led To Killing

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Judge Approves Plan For Charlie Gard To Be Sent To Hospice

PETRI DISH SCIENCE STUDY
now playing

Oregon Scientists Do First Human Gene Embryo Editing In US

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Health Plan Group Opposes Fresh GOP Effort

JERUSALEM TENSIONS
now playing

Arab League Meets Over Jerusalem Tensions

Special Counsel Robert Mueller
now playing

Senators Prepare Bill To Block Firing Of Special Counsel

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Records: Child's Body Decomposing On Arrival At Hospital

Ohio State Fair Incident
now playing

Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride

Anthony Scaramucci
now playing

Scaramucci Doubles Down On Complaints Of Leaks

Should the Rio Grande Valley have its own crime lab? Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says he wants to look into it, after the recent announcement by the Department of Public Safety that it will start charging fees for the tests it conducts at its crime lab in Austin.

Up to now, DNA, blood, and other samples sent in by police and sheriff’s departments had been analyzed for free. But the DPS says it will now begin charging for those forensic tests to make up for a budget shortfall. That’s forced law enforcement agencies to scramble to try to budget in the additional costs. Lucio says he wants a study to see if it would more feasible for the county to develop its own crime lab.

Related posts:

  1. “Probable” Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident
  2. Cameron County Using Biometrics To Identify Jail Inmate
  3. Senate OKs Texting While Driving Ban Pre-Empting Local Rules
  4. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
Related Posts
Ohio State Fair Incident

Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride

jsalinas 0
ABORTION-BILL-TEXAS

Bill Further Limiting Abortion Providers Clears Texas Senate

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Boy Scouts Chief Expected Fiery Trump Speech

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video