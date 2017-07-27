Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab

Should the Rio Grande Valley have its own crime lab? Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says he wants to look into it, after the recent announcement by the Department of Public Safety that it will start charging fees for the tests it conducts at its crime lab in Austin.

Up to now, DNA, blood, and other samples sent in by police and sheriff’s departments had been analyzed for free. But the DPS says it will now begin charging for those forensic tests to make up for a budget shortfall. That’s forced law enforcement agencies to scramble to try to budget in the additional costs. Lucio says he wants a study to see if it would more feasible for the county to develop its own crime lab.