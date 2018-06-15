Home LOCAL Cameron County Sheriff’s Captain Was Mowing Instead Of Law Enforcing
Cameron County Sheriff’s Captain Was Mowing Instead Of Law Enforcing
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Cameron County Sheriff’s Captain Was Mowing Instead Of Law Enforcing

0
0
police badge generic
now viewing

Cameron County Sheriff’s Captain Was Mowing Instead Of Law Enforcing

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

Texas Governor's Plan After Santa Fe Shooting Meets Pushback

2 KS Deputies Shot Inside At Courthouse, 1 Dead
now playing

2 KS Deputies Shot Inside At Courthouse, 1 Dead

SYRIA TURKEY BORDERS
now playing

Activists Say 2 Killed By Syria Shelling

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

House Won't Take Up Immigration Without Trump

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent

STEPHEN HAWKING WESTMINSTER ABBEY
now playing

Stephen Hawking's Ashes To Be Buried In Westminster Abbey

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says No To 'moderate' Immigration Plan

CHINA TARIFFS
now playing

China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

Dimitric Knight left 7 yr old son in hot car while she shoplifted
now playing

Mom Allegedly Left Son In Hot Car, Shoplifted At Store

A Cameron County sheriff’s captain has lost his peace officer’s license after being charged with document tampering.

The District Attorney’s Office says Jose Carlos Garza had been falsifying his time sheets to show that he was on county time when he was not. Prosecutors say instead, Garza was mowing the Cameron County Airport, making hay bales, and selling them.

The records tampering charge is a state jail felony, but the 49-year-old Garza agreed to enter a pre-trial diversion program – and to surrender his peace officer’s license. Garza had been with the sheriff’s department for 20 years.

Related posts:

  1. Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations
  2. Starr County Woman Hit With 50-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck
Related Posts
GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR

Texas Governor’s Plan After Santa Fe Shooting Meets Pushback

jsalinas 0
President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate

Trump Says No To ‘moderate’ Immigration Plan

jsalinas 0
PAUL MANAFORT

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video