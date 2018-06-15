Cameron County Sheriff’s Captain Was Mowing Instead Of Law Enforcing

A Cameron County sheriff’s captain has lost his peace officer’s license after being charged with document tampering.

The District Attorney’s Office says Jose Carlos Garza had been falsifying his time sheets to show that he was on county time when he was not. Prosecutors say instead, Garza was mowing the Cameron County Airport, making hay bales, and selling them.

The records tampering charge is a state jail felony, but the 49-year-old Garza agreed to enter a pre-trial diversion program – and to surrender his peace officer’s license. Garza had been with the sheriff’s department for 20 years.