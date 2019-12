A Cameron County Sheriff’s deputy faces charges after getting arrested in McAllen.

KRGV reported Friday that Victor Moctezuma is accused of theft and oppressive behavior. His accuser claims he arranged to get a massage from her but ended up stealing two-hundred dollars from her instead. She also claims Moctezuma identified himself as a law officer and threatened to arrest her.

McAllen Police say Moctezuma could face more charges as the investigation advances.