Cameron County Using Biometrics To Identify Jail Inmate

The “eyes” have it – at the Cameron County jail. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is testing a new technology that identifies inmates by an iris scan. The department has agreed to a 3-year free trial of the IRIS program, which stands for Inmate Reference Information System.

The company offering the program, Biometric Intelligence and Identification Technologies, claims an iris scan is more accurate than fingerprinting. And Sheriff Omar Lucio says the iris scans will better prevent what happened recently – when an inmate was able to escape by using the ID bracelet of another inmate who was to be released. Lucio says all 16-hundred inmates in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center have already been scanned.