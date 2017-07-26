Home LOCAL Cameron County Using Biometrics To Identify Jail Inmate
Cameron County Using Biometrics To Identify Jail Inmate
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Cameron County Using Biometrics To Identify Jail Inmate

0
0
Biometric Intelligence and Identification Technologies eye scan iris ciminal id
now viewing

Cameron County Using Biometrics To Identify Jail Inmate

donna_isd_lawsuit_3
now playing

Donna ISD Monitor Is Now On Board

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Senate Rejects Clean Repeal Of Obamacare, Without A Replacement

JAMEL DUNN
now playing

Prosecutors Weigh Charges For Teens Who Mocked Drowning Man

TEXTING AND DRIVINB
now playing

Senate OKs Texting While Driving Ban Pre-Empting Local Rules

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Parents Concede Baby Charlie Dying In Hospice

JERUSALEM HOLY SITE SECURITY
now playing

Israel Tells Turkey Its Criticism Is 'absurd'

GAVEL 3
now playing

Senators Criticize FBI, Justice In Russia Probe

Sen. Tammy Duckworth
now playing

Duckworth Says Transgender Ban Discriminatory

Objects from Auschwitz death camp to tour Europe, America-1
now playing

Objects From Auschwitz Death Camp To Tour Europe, America

BORDER PATROL ON RIO GRANDE RIVE
now playing

At Least 3 Drown Trying To Cross Rio Grande; 7 Rescued

The “eyes” have it – at the Cameron County jail. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is testing a new technology that identifies inmates by an iris scan. The department has agreed to a 3-year free trial of the IRIS program, which stands for Inmate Reference Information System.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio

The company offering the program, Biometric Intelligence and Identification Technologies, claims an iris scan is more accurate than fingerprinting. And Sheriff Omar Lucio says the iris scans will better prevent what happened recently – when an inmate was able to escape by using the ID bracelet of another inmate who was to be released. Lucio says all 16-hundred inmates in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center have already been scanned.

Related posts:

  1. Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard
  2. “Probable” Local Zika Infection Found In Hidalgo County Resident
Related Posts
donna_isd_lawsuit_3

Donna ISD Monitor Is Now On Board

jsalinas 0
HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT

Senate Rejects Clean Repeal Of Obamacare, Without A Replacement

jsalinas 0
TEXTING AND DRIVINB

Senate OKs Texting While Driving Ban Pre-Empting Local Rules

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video