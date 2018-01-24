Home WORLD Cameron Says Brexit A ‘mistake not a disaster’
Cameron Says Brexit A 'mistake not a disaster'
Cameron Says Brexit A ‘mistake not a disaster’

Cameron Says Brexit A ‘mistake not a disaster’

(AP) – David Cameron, the former British prime minister who called and lost the referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union, says Brexit is a “mistake, not a disaster.”

In unguarded comments to Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal that was captured in-house at the World Economic Forum, Cameron conceded that Brexit has turned out “less badly” than feared but that “it’s still going to be difficult.”

Cameron called the June 2016 referendum in hopes of finally quelling questions over Britain’s membership of the EU for a generation. Instead, he lost, with 52 percent in favor of leaving to 48 percent for staying. Cameron announced his resignation on the day after the vote.

Since the referendum, Britain’s economy has slowed down but has not sunk into recession as many economic forecasters, such as the International Monetary Fund and Britain’s Treasury itself, had been predicting.

