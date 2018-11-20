Home TEXAS Campaign 2020 Already On The Texas Horizon
Campaign 2020 Already On The Texas Horizon
Campaign 2020 Already On The Texas Horizon

Texas Democrats are looking ahead to the 2020 elections in their ongoing attempts to turn the state blue. In this month’s elections, Republican Senator Ted Cruz defeated Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by a surprisingly narrow margin, and Democrats scored gains in the state and national legislatures.

In addition, the Democrats tightened their grip on the state’s big cities and made inroads in the suburbs. As Republicans prepare for the presidential election year of 2020, they should be helped by the state’s elimination of straight-ticket voting.

