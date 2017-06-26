Home WORLD Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care
Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care
Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care

Elizabeth Wettlaufer
Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care

(AP) – A judge has sentenced a former nurse to life behind bars for killing eight elderly people in her care.  Elizabeth Wettlaufer told the court Monday she is truly sorry and hopes her victims’ families can find peace and healing.á

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.  Authorities have said the crimes took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.  Wettlaufer admitted to using insulin in all 14 cases from 2007-2016.

