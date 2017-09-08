Home WORLD Canada Sends Soldiers To Migrant Border Crossing
Canada Sends Soldiers To Migrant Border Crossing
WORLD
0

Canada Sends Soldiers To Migrant Border Crossing

0
0
Canada sends soldiers to migrant border crossing
now viewing

Canada Sends Soldiers To Migrant Border Crossing

murder
now playing

Edinburg-Area Man Charged In Killings Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

RAFAEL MARQUEZ
now playing

Mexican Soccer Player Among 22 Sanctioned For Drug Ties

Claire McCaskill
now playing

British Firm Billed US For Cars, Pay To 'significant others'

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
now playing

GOP Senator Suggests Brain Tumor Affected McCain Vote

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Pentagon Chief Issues Own Sharp Threat To North Korea

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Trump Jr Provides Records To Senate Panel

PRE HISTORIC CROC NAMED AFTER LEMMY OF MOTORHEAD
now playing

Scientists Name Prehistoric Croc After Lemmy From Motorhead

FRENCH TROOPS SEARCH BUILDING
now playing

French Police Search Building After Car Attack

Joseph Sida
now playing

Facebook Video Shows Driver Pointing Gun At Another Motorist

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Immigrant Mom To Stay In US While Child Treated For Cancer

(AP) – Canada has sent about 100 soldiers to a remote spot on the Quebec-New York border where asylum seekers are crossing illegally.

The Canadian military said in a statement Wednesday that the soldiers will help the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency at the site.

They are preparing a place for tents that can hold almost 500 people. They will also install lighting and heating equipment.  The military says the soldiers won’t play a role in security and won’t be helping with law enforcement.

The military says that once the site is completed, only a few will soldiers will stay behind. The rest will go back to their home base.  The migrants fear the U.S. is becoming less welcoming and have decided to try their luck seeking asylum in Canada. Officials estimate that 400 people crossed the border at the site on Sunday alone.

Related posts:

  1. French Police Search Building After Car Attack
  2. 3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack
  3. Congressmen Oppose Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site
  4. Congressmen Oppose South Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site
Related Posts
RAFAEL MARQUEZ

Mexican Soccer Player Among 22 Sanctioned For Drug Ties

jsalinas 0
PRE HISTORIC CROC NAMED AFTER LEMMY OF MOTORHEAD

Scientists Name Prehistoric Croc After Lemmy From Motorhead

jsalinas 0
FRENCH TROOPS SEARCH BUILDING

French Police Search Building After Car Attack

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video