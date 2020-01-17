Canada To Compensate Families Of Iran Plane Crash Victims $25,000 Each

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says each of the families of victims of a plane crash in Iran will receive more than 19-thousand U.S. dollars each. He announced it was to assist with immediate needs, including funeral arrangements and travel. He made the announcement after a closed-door meeting with the government’s response team.

Iran has admitted to shooting a missile that brought down a Ukrainian airline’s jet, killing 176 people on board. Sixty-three of the victims were Canadians.