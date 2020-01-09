Canadian Prime Minister Addresses Iranian Plane Crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference updating the Iran plane crash in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, as Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, left, and Chief of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance look on. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference updating the Iran plane crash in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, as Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, left, and Chief of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance look on. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they have intelligence and evidence that indicates the Ukrainian plane that crashed was shot down by an Iranian missile.

Speaking with reporters in Ottawa, he added this is a tragedy that has “shocked the world” and it is vital that Canadian officials gain access to the crash site. Trudeau says both the Canadian government and the Ukrainian government “will not rest” until all questions are answered.

The Ukrainian plane was shot down around the same time Iran fired several missiles to attack U.S. forces in Iraq. All 176 passengers and crew on board were killed, including 63 Canadians.