Canadian Prime Minister Promises Justice For Plane Crash Victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while speaking during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising justice for the victims of the airliner that was shot down by an Iranian missile. Dozens of Canadian citizens were on the flight and a memorial service was held for those victims Sunday.

Trudeau said it was a tragedy that never should’ve happened and authorities in Canada won’t rest until there’s justice. He also assured that officials are working to make sure there is a full, transparent investigation of the crash. Iran maintains that the plane was shot down accidentally.

The incident happened as Iran was launching missiles at American forces in Iraq in retaliation for a previous airstrike.