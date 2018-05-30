Home NATIONAL Cancer Group Says Colon Screening Should Start At 45, Not 50
(AP) – New guidelines recommend that U.S. adults begin colon cancer screenings earlier, at age 45 instead of 50.  The new advice was issued by the American Cancer Society on Wednesday. The lower age puts the cancer group out sync with recommendations from an influential government advisory group, which says screenings should start at 50.

Cancer society officials acknowledge the shift to 45 could cause confusion but felt strongly that they needed to act now.  The group was influenced by its study, published last year, that found rising rates of colon cancer and deaths in people younger than 50. Experts aren’t sure why there has been a 50 percent increase in cases in younger adults since 1994.

