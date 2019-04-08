Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise

A report says researchers have developed a treatment that turns tumors into cancer killers. A study out today in the journal Nature Medicine says there were “promising results” in the test on a small clinical trial of patients with lymphoma at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital.

The treatment is referred to as a vaccine because it causes a person’s immune system to fight the disease but it is not preventive like the flu shot. The new trial will continue to test on patients with lymphoma as well as those with breast and head-and-neck cancer. There will have to be larger trials before even going before the Food and Drug Administration for review.