Candidates Seek New Caucus Voters In Trailer Parks, Rallies

Bernie Sanders is seeking out first-time Iowa caucus participants where they live, work and shop. Pete Buttigieg is signaling to them through friends of supporters and closing the deal in big rallies. The strategies represent one of the most important pieces of a winning presidential Iowa campaign: getting new people to participate. It always matters, but in a highly competitive Democratic presidential caucus campaign, expanding the electorate is vitally important for the pack of four candidates scrambling to break out in the coming two weeks. The candidate who turns out the most and the broadest array of first time participants stands a very good chance of winning.