Canon Named First Executive Director Of Valley MPO

Almost five months after the united Valley MPO became official, the new single entity has its first executive director. The board of the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization has named Andrew Canon to head the group.

Canon is the former director of the Hidalgo County MPO, which this past summer merged with the Harlingen-San Benito and Brownsville MPO’s to form a Valleywide MPO.

The merger made it the 5th-largest MPO in the state, and as a result makes the region eligible for hundreds of millions of additional transportation dollars that TX-DOT doles out for highway construction. As executive director, Canon will spearhead the effort to secure those monies.