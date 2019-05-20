Capital Murder Charge Filed In Police Shooting

This undated photo released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows Grady Wayne Wilkes. Authorities said Monday, May 20, 2019, Wilkes opened fire on police responding to a call about a domestic disturbance Sunday night in an Alabama mobile home park, killing one officer and wounding two others. An intense manhunt led to his arrest hours later, not far from the Arrow Head Trailer Park, which is only a few miles from the campus of Auburn University, where students had been warned to be on alert. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency via AP)

(AP) – A suspect is being charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama police officer.

Authorities say 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes could face the death penalty in the shooting death of veteran Auburn police officer William Buechner. Buechner was fatally wounded and two other officers were also shot while answering a call about a domestic disturbance on Sunday night.

Police Chief Paul Register said Buechner had been with the department for 13 years. He identifies the two officers who were wounded as canine officer Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott.

Sistrunk is being treated at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, while Elliott was treated and released. Wilkes was captured early Monday following a manhunt. Court records aren’t yet available to show whether he has a lawyer.