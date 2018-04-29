Home LOCAL Capital Murder Charges To Be Filed Against Two Suspects In Edinburg Double-Homicide
Capital Murder Charges To Be Filed Against Two Suspects In Edinburg Double-Homicide
Capital Murder Charges To Be Filed Against Two Suspects In Edinburg Double-Homicide

Capital Murder Charges To Be Filed Against Two Suspects In Edinburg Double-Homicide

Two people are to be arraigned Monday on capital murder charges in the deaths of two other people whose decomposed bodies were found in a mobile home in rural north Edinburg. It was a welfare concern call Saturday that brought police to the home in an RV park off of Expressway 281 near FM 2812.

Officers found the bodies of a man and woman who they determined were homicide victims, and later arrested two suspects. Investigators are working to confirm how the victims were killed and how long they’d been dead. Police are also still working to learn their identities.

