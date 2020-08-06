Capitol Negotiators Trade Broadsides On Stalled Virus Aid

(AP) – The rival sides in bumpy congressional negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief package are trading public broadsides rather than potentially constructive concessions. At the same time, they’re hurtling toward a self-imposed end-of-the-week deadline for an agreement they appear increasingly likely to miss.

Democratic leaders accused the Republicans on Thursday of proposals that would “nickel and dime” the nation’s children. Republicans said the Democrats were just stonewalling the president’s negotiators.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were returning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite to confront the gulf.