NATIONAL

Capitol Negotiators Trade Broadsides On Stalled Virus Aid

By 51 views
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – The rival sides in bumpy congressional negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief package are trading public broadsides rather than potentially constructive concessions. At the same time, they’re hurtling toward a self-imposed end-of-the-week deadline for an agreement they appear increasingly likely to miss.

Democratic leaders accused the Republicans on Thursday of proposals that would “nickel and dime” the nation’s children. Republicans said the Democrats were just stonewalling the president’s negotiators.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were returning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite to confront the gulf.

US Deaths Predicted At Nearly 300,000 By Dec. 1

Previous article

Man Whose Children Say Has Bigoted Views Wins Missouri Race

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL