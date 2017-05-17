Car Registered To Texas Judge Involved In Road-Rage Incident

(AP) – Authorities in South Texas are investigating whether a state district judge brandished a handgun and attempted to run a motorist off the road in a road-rage incident last month.

A Corpus Christi police record indicates a Mercedes registered to Judge Guy Williams was involved in an altercation April 28.

The record shows a woman told police that the driver of the Mercedes, an older man, “pulled a gun on them.” Police and the Nueces County district attorney’s office told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that they often have cases adjudicated in Williams’ court so they’re forwarding the road-rage incident to Texas Rangers to avoid any conflict.

The 67-year-old Williams says he can’t comment on a pending investigation but will “cooperate fully with authorities.”