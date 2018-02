An avid Valley bicyclist was struck by a car and killed this morning. 32-year-old Melissa Robles of Pharr was out for her regular morning ride and was riding on South 2nd Street a little north of Expressway 83 in McAllen when she was hit.

Robles was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries sometime after 5 this morning. Police are continuing to investigate and say it’s too early to know if the driver will face any charges.