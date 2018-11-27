Home TRENDING Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash
Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash
Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash

CARAVAN IMMIGRANTS WAITING IN TIJUANA
Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash

(AP) – Many among the more than 5,000 Central American migrants in Tijuana were urgently exploring their options amid a growing feeling that they had little hope of making successful asylum bids in the United States or of crossing the border illegally.

Most were dispirited on Monday, a day after U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to turn back some migrants who had breached the border. They saw the clash and official response as hurting their chances of reaching the U.S.  There was a steady line outside a shelter at a tent housing the International Organization for Migration, where officials were offering assistance for those who wanted to return to their home countries.

Officials also reported more interest from migrants wanting to start the process staying in Mexico.

