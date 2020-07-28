Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills Four In Edinburg

A 12-year-old Edinburg girl remains in the hospital in critical condition after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning that killed four other members of her family.

The family was using a generator inside their southeast Edinburg home which had lost power during Hurricane Hanna, and all were overcome by the poisonous gas. Police say they were contacted Monday by neighbors concerned they hadn’t seen the family, and responding officers found four people dead.

The 12-year-old was still breathing and she was rushed to the hospital. The other family members were a 33-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy.