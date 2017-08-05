Carlos Cardenas Named To Lead The Texas Medical Association

A Valley physician has been named to lead the state’s top physician’s advocacy group. Dr. Carlos Cardenas, a co-founder of Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, was installed as the new president of the Texas Medical Association during the group’s annual conference this past weekend in Houston.

In a prepared statement, Cardenas said with the current uncertainty surrounding health care legislation, his goal will be to, quote – drive policy in the best interest of patients and our profession.

Cardenas has been a part of the Texas Medical Association for a number of years – as a member of its Council on Legislation and its Border Health Caucus.