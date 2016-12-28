Home TRENDING Carrie Fisher Dies At 60
Carrie Fisher Dies At 60
Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

(AP) – Harrison Ford is remembering his “Star Wars” co-star Carrie Fisher as “funny and emotionally fearless.”

The actress who played Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” movie died Tuesday at age 60. She had been in the hospital since falling ill Friday on a flight to Los Angeles.

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas says “she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.”

Fisher made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo.” She also appeared in “Austin Powers,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Scream 3” and “When Harry Met Sally …”

The daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher also turned her experiences with addiction and mental illness into bestselling books, a hit film and popular stage performances.

