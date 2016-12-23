Home NATIONAL Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight
Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight

0
0
carrie-fisher
now viewing

Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight

gary-eugene-holmes
now playing

Man Accused In Road Rage Case Pleads Not Guilty

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

Police: Officer's 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad's Gun

malta-hijackers
now playing

Hijackers Wanted To Go To Rome

anis-amri-body-on-street-after-shootout
now playing

Berlin Attacker's Family Wants His Body Back

israel-and-us-relations
now playing

UPDATE: US Rebukes Israel And Allows UN Condemnation Of Settlements

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Texas Officer On Restricted Duty After Videotaped Arrests

cash
now playing

Commercial Pilot Admits To Smuggling $195K In Cash Into US

texas-auto-registration-sticker
now playing

Texas Gets $160K In Child Support Linked To Car Registration

united-airlines
now playing

Airline: Nothing Unusual On United Plane Returned To Houston

u-s-district-judge-janis-graham-jack
now playing

Judge Who Ruled Texas' Foster Care System Broken Recognized

(AP) — Carrie Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday. Citing unnamed sources, celebrity website TMZ reported she suffered a heart attack while the Los Angeles Times, also citing unnamed sources, said the “Star Wars” star suffered a heart episode on a flight that arrived at Los Angeles International Airport around noon Friday. Several other outlets also cited unnamed sources in their reports.

Messages left by The Associated Press for Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, were not returned Friday. Fire and United Airlines officials confirmed to the AP that a patient suffered a serious medical emergency on a London-to-Los Angeles flight Friday, but would not confirm it was Fisher.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care and transported the person to a nearby hospital. United Airlines said in a statement that the unnamed passenger was unresponsive.

Related posts:

  1. Airline: Nothing Unusual On United Plane Returned To Houston
  2. Dozens Evacuated From Central Florida Hotel That Caught Fire
  3. UPDATE: Edinburg Man Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Baby Daughter
  4. San Benito Man Killed In Louisiana Auto Accident
Related Posts
gary-eugene-holmes

Man Accused In Road Rage Case Pleads Not Guilty

jsalinas 0
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Police: Officer’s 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad’s Gun

jsalinas 0
malta-hijackers

Hijackers Wanted To Go To Rome

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video