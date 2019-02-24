Carrier: All 3 Crew Members Died In Plane Crash

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash site in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 cargo plane went down approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash site in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 cargo plane went down approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – The owner of a Boeing 767 cargo plane that crashed into Trinity Bay in southeast Texas has confirmed that all three members of the aircraft crew died in the crash.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon , Atlas Air confirmed the deaths and said its “primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support.”

Atlas Air said it was flying flight 3591 for Amazon. The jumbo jet had departed from Miami and was likely moments from landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when witnesses said it crashed nose first into the bay. The wreck happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

Aside from the crew members, searchers are focused on finding and recovering the black boxes that investigators hope will provide clues to the cause of the crash.