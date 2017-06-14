Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings

The ongoing drug cartel violence in Reynosa appears to be impacting southbound bridge crossings. Over the past couple of months, there’s been significantly fewer cars and people crossing from the Valley into Reynosa at both the Hidalgo and Anzalduas international bridges.

According to the McAllen Monitor, there was a 19 percent drop in southbound vehicle traffic at the Anzalduas bridge last month compared to May of last year. Vehicle traffic at the Hidalgo bridge dropped 8 percent, while pedestrian traffic fell 10 percent.

The recent eruption of drug violence in Reynosa began this spring, and has continued as rival factions of the Gulf cartel battle to fill leadership positions, and to control drug trafficking routes into the Valley. More than 50 people have been killed in the extended violence, mostly cartel gunmen, according to an unofficial count by Breitbart Texas.