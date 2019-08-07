Casa Combes, Migrant Children’s Shelter, To Close

Southwest Key, the federal government-contracted nonprofit that houses hundreds of migrant children in Texas and elsewhere, is closing its shelter in Combes.

A Southwest Key spokesman says a variety of issues, including an unexpected loss of federal funding, is forcing the closure of Casa Combes on Rio Rancho Road, along with a shelter in Conroe, north of Houston.

The Combes shelter is housing close to 70 migrant children, and the spokesman says they will be moved to other shelters. Southwest Key operates four other shelters in Cameron County.