Case Of Missing Children Tied To Doomsday Beliefs, 3 Deaths

An image provided by the Kauai Police Department shows Lori Vallow. Vallow--also known as Lori Daybell, and the mother of two Idaho children missing since September--was arrested Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Hawaii, Kauai police said. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger.” (Kauai Police Department via AP)

(AP) — A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months has appeared in court in Hawaii after her arrest. Lori Vallow is being held on $5 million bail that her attorney couldn’t get lowered Friday. Family members used to describe her as an attentive mother. But that was before her 7-year-old and 17-year-old children went missing and before she reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for doomsday. Three people surrounding her also have mysteriously died. She’s facing charges of felony child abandonment out of Idaho. Police say Vallow and her husband have lied about the children’s whereabouts.