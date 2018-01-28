Home NATIONAL Case Of Shackled Kids Revives Home-School Regulation Debate
Case Of Shackled Kids Revives Home-School Regulation Debate
NATIONAL
0

Case Of Shackled Kids Revives Home-School Regulation Debate

0
0
images
now viewing

Case Of Shackled Kids Revives Home-School Regulation Debate

untitled
now playing

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Fires Chief Of Staff

Seshuns
now playing

Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG

chennel-rowe-brianna-brochu
now playing

Ex-Student Charged In Body Fluids Case Is Due Back In Court

AP_17316795214740
now playing

#MeToo Movement Starting To Show Generational Divides

POLICE+TAPE+Connecticut
now playing

State Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Pennsylvania Car Wash

Steve Wynn
now playing

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns As Top GOP Finance Chairman

615bd61d0cb548e39a005ef10c01edaa_original
now playing

Bomber In Ambulance Detonates At Afghan Checkpoint; 95 Dead

poster_239850bc8e604e8ca33952947739850f_76581576_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Michigan St AD Retires; Dantonio Defends Himself

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Plan Would Sharply Change Legal Immigration

Afghanistan Suicide Attack
now playing

40 Dead, 140 Wounded In Afghan Car Bombing

Associated Press
Home-schooling advocates say they are bracing for calls for stricter oversight of the practice following reports that 13 malnourished siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents in California were being home-schooled.

The advocates say they were horrified by the case and some support mandatory medical visits or regular academic assessments to ensure home-schooled children are seen by someone outside the home.

But others contend moves to step up home-schooling controls in the name of exposing child abuse earlier could lead to overregulation and intrusion that punishes parents.

In the absence of federal guidelines, levels of oversight vary widely by state.  Alaska and Idaho have virtually no regulations, while New York and Pennsylvania require annual instruction plans and standardized tests. California requires home schools be registered but doesn’t regulate them.

Related posts:

  1. Police Fatally Shoot Home Burglary Suspect
  2. Mexico Finds 109 Central American Migrants Crammed In Truck
  3. 3 Northeast States To Sue Feds Over GOP’s Tax Overhaul Plan
  4. Michigan St AD Retires; Dantonio Defends Himself
Related Posts
untitled

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Fires Chief Of Staff

Danny Castillon 0
Seshuns

Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG

Danny Castillon 0
chennel-rowe-brianna-brochu

Ex-Student Charged In Body Fluids Case Is Due Back In Court

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video