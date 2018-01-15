Home NATIONAL Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues
Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues

0
0
Casino Shuttle Boat Fire
now viewing

Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues

HAWAII MISSILE ALERT MISTAKE
now playing

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

MLK DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
now playing

Trump Honors King's Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation

Screen Shot 2018-01-15 at 1.52.08 PM
now playing

Pocket #POTW Jan. 15

courtgavel
now playing

Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A

SOUTH KOREA AND NORTH KOREA FLAGS
now playing

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

IRAQ BHAGDAD
now playing

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

OR: ACLU Lobby Day Rally
now playing

Pregnant Teen Who Sued Over Abortion Leaves Federal Custody

POPE FRANCIS ON PLANE
now playing

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

New MLK Monument Next To MLK Park

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Paxton Says SAPD Chief Probably Didn't Break Immigration Law

(AP) – The casino company said its shuttle boat that caught fire off Florida’s Gulf Coast never had any previous problems.  Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise spokeswoman Beth Fifer said Monday that the company “was deeply saddened” by the death of a 42-year-old woman who was a passenger on the boat when it caught fire off Port Richey on Sunday. She said there had never been any issues with the boat, which was destroyed by the fast-moving fire.  Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday the passenger died late Sunday, hours after the 4 p.m. fire. He said she had arrived at the hospital less than an hour earlier after becoming ill.

Officials originally had said no injuries were life threatening. Fifteen passengers had experienced chest pain, smoke inhalation and other injuries.  The shuttle boat routinely carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze’s offshore casino. It is located offshore because it can’t legally operate close to land.  The Coast Guard is investigating the fire.

Related posts:

  1. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  2. On Defensive, Trump Declares ‘I’m Not A Racist’
  3. Mexican Officials Seize Nearly $1M In Cash On Passenger Bus
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
MLK DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Trump Honors King’s Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation

jsalinas 0
OR: ACLU Lobby Day Rally

Pregnant Teen Who Sued Over Abortion Leaves Federal Custody

jsalinas 0
MLK DAY

Families Affected By Violence To Have MLK Day Conversation

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video