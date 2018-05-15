Home NATIONAL Casinos: Las Vegas Won’t Hurt From Sports Betting Decision
Casinos: Las Vegas Won't Hurt From Sports Betting Decision
NATIONAL
Casinos: Las Vegas Won’t Hurt From Sports Betting Decision

(AP) – Casino operators in Las Vegas don’t expect the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.

The operators on Monday hailed the high court’s ruling on a 1992 law that made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

But don’t look for the casinos to turn their ballroom-sized sports betting palaces into Keno lounges. Operators in the nation’s gambling mecca say they are ready to double down on sports betting.

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren says the company has polled customers in focus groups around the U.S. and found that widespread sports betting opportunities will not keep fans away from Sin City.

People wagered $4.9 billion on sports in Nevada in 2017.

