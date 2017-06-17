Home NATIONAL Castile Trial Had Video Evidence – But Not Of Key Seconds
Castile Trial Had Video Evidence – But Not Of Key Seconds
(AP) – The world learned of Philando Castile’s death through a Facebook livestream launched by his girlfriend seconds after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer.

But no video existed of exactly what happened inside the car. That left a jury to decide whether they believed Officer Jeronimo Yanez on the witness stand, and they opted Friday to acquit the officer.

Yanez testified that Castile, a school cafeteria worker, was reaching for his gun despite his commands not to pull it out. And Yanez said he feared for his life.

Friday’s acquittal prompted swearing from Castile’s family members. Valerie Castile said her son was murdered.

Juror Dennis Ploussard says most jurors voted for acquittal early on. Two holdouts eventually agreed after five days. He says the jury sympathizes with Castile’s family.

