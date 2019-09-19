Castro Campaign Losing Steam

The 2020 presidential candidacy of former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro appears to be losing what little momentum it had. Castro didn’t do himself any favors during last week’s debate in Houston. He and former Vice President Joe Biden were disagreeing about health care when Castro insinuated that Biden was starting to lose his memory.

The audience at Texas Southern University booed Castro as a result. US Representative Vincente Gonzalez, who represents San Antonio, later switched his endorsement from Castro to Biden.