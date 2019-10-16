Castro Debate Remark Most Tweeted

Democratic presidential candidate former Housing Secretary Julian Castro walks to be interviewed following a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Democratic presidential candidate former Housing Secretary Julian Castro walks to be interviewed following a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Twitter says a remark by presidential candidate Julian Castro was the most-tweeted remark at last night’s debate. The former mayor of San Antonio was arguing against mandatory gun buybacks during the debate.

Castro brought up the recent shooting in Texas of a 28-year-old woman who was shot in her own home by a Fort Worth police officer performing a welfare check. Regarding the gun buyback procedures, Castro said, “I am not going to give these police officers another reason to go door to door in certain communities, because police violence is also gun violence.”